Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:13 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is a good opportunity to get an upper hand on the professional front. Some of you are likely to make an honest attempt at fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. You may find it difficult to follow the advice of a family elder. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. You may get to experience something new on the academic front. You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. You are likely to get favourably placed on the academic front. Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. Profits accrue for those who have ventured into something new. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): A favourable time is foreseen for those making efforts on the academic front. Love in large doses from well-wishers will keep you in an upbeat mood today. Those in the media are likely to get recognised for their contribution. Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Your persuasive powers will compel all to get into the spirit of the moment in something you have planned on the social front. Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Businesspersons may find business picking up. A new exercise regime will prove most inspiring.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realise their dreams!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. Chance to do something that you are passionate about may materialise and make your day! You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. This is the time to take a romantic interlude in between your professional life and enjoy yourself to the hilt! Listening to a health advice will be in your interest. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. You will be brimming with confidence and will manage to give a good Financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be acknowledged by all at work. A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. It will be unwise to take too many family responsibilities just to please someone. account of yourself in whatever you undertake.

Love Focus: Space out your meetings with partner to keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. A major project may become a financial drain on you, but you will manage it. Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. Those worried about the outcome of something important should bury their fears, as luck is on their side.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those looking for love may be compelled to chart out a fresh course of action.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Someone’s positive influence is likely to be of great help in raising your grades. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing in the past simply disappear. This is a good time to hone your skills, as they may be required at a later date. Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship. Be careful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may have to make more efforts to convince a parent or a family member. Those planning to travel abroad will be able to complete the formalities without a hitch. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. You may have to make efforts to get a pending payment released. An invitation to some unique event is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to build a better understanding amongst each other.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving their company and study environment. Saving is fine, but there is no need to sit tight over money. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A renovation work at home may require your personal intervention. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities. Don’t try to wallow in make-believe ailments as your health turns out to be excellent. You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Getting a leg up on a rival is only possible if you play your cards well.

Love Focus: Marital life will prove most fulfilling, as loving bonds strengthen.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. Students will be able to give a good account of them in a recently concluded examination. Your sympathetic ear to someone who is upset will act as balm to his or her soul. You may need to be realistic as far as finances are concerned, especially in the present times. Catering to a few extra options for completing a task will not get you bogged down on the professional front. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

