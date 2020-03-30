Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 30, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. A helping hand to someone in need is likely to raise your image on the social front. Cutting corners and tightening purse strings will be required to tide over a bad monetary spell. An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Pressures on the academic front can be experienced by children. You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines may keep you busy, but will add to your experience. Some of you can go through a bout of not so good health, but it will be nothing to get alarmed about.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. This is an excellent day when you get to spend time constructively. Money comes in steady stream. You may resolve to get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front today. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Spouse may get cross with you for not looking after your health.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): On the academic front, awakening the spirit of camaraderie will do you a whale of a good in achieving your goal. Those thinking of a new venture will need to get stabilised on the financial front. Support expected from colleagues may not be readily forthcoming at work, so keep your alternate plan ready. Regular routine will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An out of town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. You are likely to perform much below your capabilities on the academic front. You may find yourself in a contemplative mood today. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. A healthy debate with someone in the know is likely to open up your mind to the possibilities in your particular field at work. Better diet is the key to good health.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! A project may seem like an uphill task on the academic front. You are likely to display your competitive spirit on the work front by keeping everyone else in check. You will feel much energetic and active today. This may be the result of a regular healthy routine and balanced diet.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23):Something tasked to you on the academic front will be completed in an exemplary fashion. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front would not be a good idea. You enjoy good health, thanks to some curbs on your excesses. Spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise by preparing your favourite dish.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a disturbed family member. A difficult assignment will be handled most competently by you on the academic front. Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. Professionals will need to broaden their client base for getting better opportunities. You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Wine

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Getting a pat on the back for good performance at work is possible and will motivate you to give in your best. Balanced diet is your answer to good health. Family will be supportive of your ideas, but only to an extent.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Help from a senior will be forthcoming and help you surmount the difficulties faced on the academic front. This is the day to reap full benefits of an initiative taken by you on the social front. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Starting something new on the professional or business front bodes well for you. Don’t take health for granted. You will find time to share tender feelings with spouse or someone dear.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A challenging situation on the home front may stare you in the face. Good performance on the academic front is likely to make you eligible for something important. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. A hectic time is foreseen in organising a function or an event on the work front. Changing season may bring with it problems on the health front.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend some private time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A pat on the back for excellent performance is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front. It is best not to take any risk on the financial front, even if it is a calculated one. Professionally, you seem to be on a sound wicket. Health tips acted upon are likely to prove remarkable. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

