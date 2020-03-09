Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 9, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Family life runs smoothly and may become a source of immense joy and satisfaction. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Pursuing a hobby will prove most fulfilling. A remote possibility of earning big bucks will soon turn to reality. If you get the right candidate for hiring, don’t let matters get embroiled in formalities. Don’t take up anything half-hearted especially on the academic front. Regular sweat outs will soon get you back into shape.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers or a thoughtful gift may brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Adequate preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Picture on the academic front may be heavy as of now. A little effort on your part will get appreciated and win you someone’s goodwill.

Good investment moves will find you and family financially secure. Creative people will be able to get good returns for their work. Perfect fitness will no longer be a dream. Friends and relatives look up to you for support and inspiration, so don’t disappoint them.

Love Focus: Be guarded in replying to partner’s queries, as careless uttering may sow the seeds of suspicion.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): A talented family member earns recognition. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! You are likely to get rewarded for your hard work soon. An unfounded doubt that has crept into your mind may make you ill at ease. A financial problem building up on the horizon dissipates bringing you a big relief. You may have to prove your mettle in your field of expertise. Regular workouts will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win your heart by catering to your every whim!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. Your performance on the academic front may take a dip. You may be pleasantly surprised by someone’s warmth and bonhomie. Those in real estate will find the business turning profitable. A helping hand will be available at work when you most need it. You may turn your focus towards health and become fit. Support of your near and dear ones will help you achieve the impossible.

Love Focus: Your longing ends as lover returns after a long separation.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. A loan given in good faith will not be returned despite promises. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Someone may try to influence you on the academic front. You may need to get along with someone at work you don’t see eye to eye with. Fresh country air and unencumbered mind will make stress disappear.

Love Focus: You must gauge lover’s mood before putting forward your list of ideas.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. On the academic front, a feeling of dejection may engulf you. Prying into the personal lives of others does not augur well for you. Your enjoyment of an outing will be doubled as someone else foots the bill. Don’t worry about the lukewarm response to your idea at workplace. Your health may get a boost by junking junk food.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those living separately may, to their joy, be joined by family. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Seek clarification, if in doubt on the academic front. You may need to look things from a different perspective to get the true picture. You will need to speed up the task that you have taken in hand. Take care on the financial front, as chances of getting short changed in a transaction look real. Regular sweat outs will soon get you back into shape.

Love Focus: Your overthinking nature can get you on the wrong side of partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Expect an enjoyable outing with family today. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front because of your helpful nature. You will have the courage to call a spade a spade at work and you will do so without hurting anyone too! A feeling of frustration regarding financing a project is likely to set in, but there is little you can do about it. Your will power will make you adhere to the fitness plan with positive results.

Love Focus: Deliberate a bit more before popping the question to lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A vacation with family can be planned soon. There is much that you can do on the academic front, but you may become hard pressed for time. Your favourite hobby will keep you totally occupied today. Avoid having any financial dealing with people you don’t know well enough. A small beginning made by you at work is destined to bear fruit in the near future. Coming up with some ailment is indicated. You will need to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder.

Love Focus: A treat from lover promises to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your health initiative will prove beneficial. Travelling will prove lucky today. Keep a tab on your progress on the academic front. Hold your horses on the financial front, as chances of wrong investments are possible. Unchanging mindset and rigid thinking may rub people the wrong way and affect your performance at work.

Love Focus: Getting invited to a family do with lover will provide positive indications of acceptance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family may appear a bit demanding and may encroach upon your private space. Those driving will need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid recklessness. You are passing through a phase in which whatever you do turns out right! Get around to hiring people who may be expensive, but are professionally sound to run your business efficiently. An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. Put in extra time so as not to cut a sorry figure.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to be bitten by the love bug soon.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. Lack of thoroughness may have a detrimental effect on your efforts on the academic front. Take advice and remember to stick to it!

Avoid wasteful expenditure by not splurging on friends. Someone you have good relations with is likely to prove of immense help on the professional front. Gorging on junk food may have dire consequences. Praise or honour may be bestowed on a family member.

Love Focus: Those in romantic relationship will find partner responsive to their needs.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

