Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Updated: May 16, 2020 04:34 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): The possession of a property booked by you may take some more time. Performing exceptionally well in a competitive situation on the academic front is foretold. Those feeling low on the financial front will manage to improve their position. Some developments on the professional front are likely to favour you. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. You will come closer to spouse as differences begin to disappear.

Love Focus: Those seeking romance can expect to get lucky, as cupid smiles on them!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. You will remain favourably poised on the academic front. A favourable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Those in the promotion zone can expect the outcome to be positive. You will be totally geared up for a family member who needs medical attention. Certain developments on the family front will be most exciting.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are certain to find someone to enjoy the day.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 2, 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. A property is likely to come into your possession soon. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. Repayment of a loan taken for property is not likely to pose any problems. Things progress most satisfactorily on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy good health, even if you are feeling a bit under the weather at present.

Love Focus: You are likely to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Those planning a vacation can expect a fabulous time with their dear ones. Renting out property on lucrative terms is foreseen for house owners. Your fondest wishes are likely to be fulfilled on the academic front. Money invested in the past promises to bring good returns. Being entrusted with an important assignment on the professional front will be a feather in your cap. Meditation and yoga will come in handy to counter stress, but you will have to be regular. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline.

Love Focus: Someone who is interested in you on the romantic front may give ‘come hither’ looks, so don’t miss out on the opportunity!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Lucky Numbers: 2, 5, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A decision regarding a disputed property will be in your favour. Someone’s guidance may prove a godsend on the academic front and bail you out from a tight situation. Some positive steps taken on the financial front are likely to pay rich dividends. Your efforts on the professional front will come in for praise. A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings are likely to be shared by the one you love, so expect a scintillating time!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Shopping with family will be fun, but it will be mostly window shopping! Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. Best options are likely to be made available to you on the academic front.

Priority work facing you will be completed successfully. Some of you may spend the money given to you for some essential purchases on your own interests.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Lucky Numbers: 9, 7, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a good news from a relative or a close friend. A property matter, pending for long, will proceeds smoothly. You will be comfortable as far as finances are concerned. You may get a pat on the back at work for something that you have achieved. Desire for good physique may motivate some to join a gym or start an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find togetherness most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. A scholarship or monetary compensation can be expected by some on the academic front. Some of you will need to consolidate your position financially. Chance to impress those who matter at work, may come to you. You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercises. Domestic issues will be sorted out amicably..

Love Focus: Much sharing and caring can be expected by those in love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Lucky Numbers: 7,2,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will help ease the domestic atmosphere with your wit and humour today. A property deal proves profitable, as you get it much below the market price. You will have enough money to translate your ideas into action. Your work on the professional front may come in for praise by those who matter. Some of you may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit.

Love Focus: Happiness on the love front is assured, as you find yourself much closer to lover, than before.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may enrol into some courses for higher studies. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Someone’s help on the academic front will prove a godsend. Your foresight will help conserve money. You will manage to overcome stiff competition on the business front and be able to hold your own. An ailment is likely to show signs of abating. Family will be more than responsive to your needs.

Love Focus: Beloved is certain to brighten up your day by doing something special.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to enjoy perfect health. Support from a family member will prove a blessing in disguise. A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Your excellent performance may find you rubbing shoulders with the crème de la crème on the academic front.

Money flows in unabated as additional income from a different source gets generated. This is an excellent day when you achieve much, both on the personal and professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love will bear fruit, as someone falls for you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 1,4,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A chance to meet your old relations and friends is likely to materialise soon. A dispute regarding property needs to be cleared fast, before it becomes a festering wound. You will succeed in steadying your financial front. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be appreciated by superiors. Some of you are likely to become health conscious.

Love Focus: You may find much fulfilment in your love life, as partner seems more than eager to please you!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

