Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:10 IST

A new brings with itself a new set of challenges. Instead of being anxious as to what is going to happen, you can follow horoscopes and be ready for any adversities coming your way.

So, why wait? Read on to find out what the universe has in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Road users need to be careful. A property matter hanging fire for long is likely to get resolved without much compromising. Those preparing for competitions will find their focus and do well. Taking up an exercise regimen in a big way is indicated for some. Some of you may get down to improving your financial situation. A half-hearted attempt at mending fences with spouse will not work in your favour. Those in private practice can find the business picking up in leaps and bounds.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Be careful while travelling. Buying property may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. An assignment on the academic front will be tackled satisfactorily. You may resolve to shun junk food to come back in shape. Your consistency at work is likely to be lauded and bring you into the limelight. Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible in the family. A wise investment promises rich returns, but remain on saving mode.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good performance will help you in enhancing your career prospects at work. A misunderstanding threatens to crop up with spouse or a family member, so steer clear of all controversial subjects today. Setting out on a trip out of town is possible for some. Developing property may become your priority. You will excel on the academic front.

You may unnecessarily worry about health, even though there is nothing wrong with you. You will continue to enjoy a happy situation, as far as money is concerned.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal can be expected by the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your initiative in bringing a welcome change on the domestic front is likely to be received well by other family members. Delays and glitches may not allow you enjoy a trip wholeheartedly. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. You may remain tense on the academic front, but your fears will be unfounded.

Sticking to routine will find you fit and energetic on the health front. Your cost cutting measures will prove effective. It is only a matter of time before you surmount the odds and begin pushing your career upwards again.

Love Focus: Love life will remain evergreen through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A decision regarding property will be to your liking. Admission to an institute or college that you are wishing for may seem an impossible dream at present, but you will manage it.

Enjoying the fruits of labour on the fitness front is indicated for the health conscious. On the domestic front, you succeed in infusing positivity to make everyone feel at peace. A trip may not interest you. Good returns can be expected from an investment. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to get the best out of the opportunities facing them.

Love Focus: Those eligible may find their soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family reunion is on the cards, so get set for an exciting time. Travelling out of town with someone close may appear to shorten the distance. Chances of taking possession of a house or apartment look bright. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others. You are set to enjoy a phase of good health. You may need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. A stressful situation at work will be successfully countered by taking some pre-emptive actions.

Love Focus: Your way with words and charm is likely to make you irresistible on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23):

Returns from property will be as per your expectations. A timely action on the academic front will save the day. You will manage to keep fit and active through your conscious efforts. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. You will manage to curb a family youngster’s bad habit. Enjoying a vacation with family is foretold for some. A professional good turn done to someone may not be reciprocated in the way you expect.

Love Focus: Those in love will do well to read the signs beforehand to avoid getting jilted.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Keeping excellent health will not pose much difficulty for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. You will be able to bear an unexpected heavy expenditure on sheer financial strength. A youngster may lack total involvement in a task entrusted to him or her. An overseas trip is likely to materialise for some and prove quite enjoyable. A good understanding with colleague at work will help smoothen things out.

Love Focus: Flames of passion threaten to fizzle out as lover remains preoccupied, so think up suitable bait for luring!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Youngsters are likely to enjoy their hearts out in a fun trip. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. There is a chance of getting into the top bracket on the academic front for some. Your views and opinions regarding an issue at work will be much appreciated. You may suffer on the health front due to negligence. Profits in a deal may not be as great as anticipated.

Love Focus: Problems threaten to crop up on the romantic front; take care.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine.

A fun-filled vacation with near and dear ones, is in the pipeline. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. Miscalculation on the academic front may harm your interests. Seniors at work may not support your ideas, unless you are at your convincing best. Remain regular in your workouts, if you are serious of coming back in shape. A favourable day is foreseen for those in financial doldrums.

Love Focus: Finding a soul mate and falling in love is foretold.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An enjoyable trip is in the pipeline, so don’t miss the opportunity. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. Those planning to study abroad are likely to get a chance of a lifetime. Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. Changes made at workplace may not be appreciated by subordinates. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Following the advice of someone clued up financially blindly is not recommended.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An overseas trip may materialise for some and provide a chance to meet someone after a long time. You are likely to initiate some alterations in an ancestral property. Favourable treatment is in store for some on the academic front. Those neglecting health may be taken ill without warning. You may not receive the expected amount in a financial transaction. A family elder may feel unwell, but it will be nothing to get alarmed about.

Things go perfectly on the professional front, but only under supervision, so remain on your toes.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 10:09 IST