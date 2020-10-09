Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 9, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good earning will enable you to splurge and have a good time. You may try to find problems with your health, where there are none! Maintaining good relations with those you don’t see eye to eye with will be important on the professional front. Better equation is likely to ensue in your relationship with spouse. Keeping the lines of communication open with those who matter will be important to avoid misunderstandings. Chance of going on a leisure trip brightens as leave is granted. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues.

Love Focus: Newly weds are likely to spend some time together in developing a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financial powers of those in authority can be increased. Remaining regular in your workouts will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front. An excellent time to make your mark on the professional front is here and you won’t disappoint! Your soft approach and soothing words will help put the mind of someone stressed at rest. You will do well to cater to the specific needs of a family elder. Shifting to a new location on posting is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Don’t be surprised if you find yourself swept off your feet by someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers:2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financial constraints can force you to let go a good bargain. Care needs to be taken on the health front, especially for those suffering from lifestyle diseases. On the professional front, you will need to stay a step ahead of the competitors to make your mark. Spotlight is likely to be on you on the social front, as you go around winning friends and influencing people. Much travelling is in store and promises to be enjoyable. You may be thinking on the lines of acquiring a major asset.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to find the opportunity of sharing your feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you may take up meditation and yoga to retain good health. You are likely to have your way on the family front. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be praised. Finding ways to conserve money will be important. Participating in an event is likely to boost your self-esteem. Wanderlust can compel some to pack their bags and go on a tour! House owners may decide to rent out their premises for good returns.

Love Focus: If stagnant love life is bothering you, it is time to bring in some excitement.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Splurging on yourself can prove immensely satisfying as you earn well. Home remedy or alternate medicine will help you in getting rid of an ailment. You will feel more confident now of tackling complex issues at work. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends and may even plan something together. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Positive feed from an opposite number may embolden those wet behind the ears!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some.Someone dictating terms to you on the professional front may lead to confrontation avoid it as much as possible. An ailment that had been recurring in the past is likely to totally disappear. Good advice will help a family youngster excel. Homemakers are not likely to leave any stone unturned in making changes at home. Prepare thoroughly for a long journey to avoid hassles. Something concrete gets done in a property matter.

Love Focus: Those feeling left out on the romantic front will manage to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Lucky Numbers: 9,7,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Health improves as you bring more discipline into your life. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. Previous efforts on the business front may come to fruition now. Monetary gains will keep you in a buoyant mood. Efforts will be required to keep your image intact on the social front, as someone is out to expose the real you. A trip may be undertaken to meet someone special. Some of you may spend the day looking up suitable property.

Love Focus: You are happy in a relationship on the romantic front, but may wonder where this will ultimately lead.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Adopting a diet that suits your lifestyle promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. Your enthusiasm will be contagious and will motivate others to put in their bit on the professional front. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Meeting near and dear ones is possible for those taking the day off. You will be able to diffuse an ugly situation at home by taking a neutral stance in a dispute.

Love Focus: An old flame can call you up, but may not cut any ice with you.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: D

Lucky Numbers: 7,2,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those working for a social cause can get hard pressed for funds. Maintaining a balanced diet may begin to show on your body earlier than expected. Job seekers will be able to seize an opportunity to land a dream job. Spouse may not see eye to eye with you over an issue. You may long to meet your near and dear ones not with you at present, but the chance may not come immediately. A comfortable journey to a distant place is in the offing for some. Facelift and painting of house may be planned, but keep the budget in mind.

Love Focus: Partner may be in an appeasing mood on the romantic front, so just play along!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. An old medical problem may play up, but you will get back on the road to recovery very soon. Be clear of your objective on the professional front, so as not to get caught on the wrong foot by higher ups. Real estate agents will find the day profitable. Curbing this attitude will be good not only for your ego, but also on your self-esteem. This is a good day to spend with family. Those travelling will need to choose their mode of conveyance carefully.

Love Focus: Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keeping all ailments at bay may become your mantra and ensure total fitness. Someone in the family may require your support. Some additional perks can be expected by those in the private sector. Financial front is all set to stabilise as money starts coming in. You will be able to achieve something personal by the support of a social contact. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. You may undertake some renovation work at home.

Love Focus: You may not find love life too satisfying, but will be able to make it work for you!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 1,4,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A policy or investment is likely to mature and boost your bank balance. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest. Your lucky stars are likely to light up the path to success, so make the most of this day. Efforts to motivate a youngster will not go in vain, as a marked improvement is foreseen. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand on the domestic front and ease your job. A trip may materialise for youngsters and prove most entertaining. Raising a loan for buying property may have its share of hassles.

Love Focus: Uninvited attention from someone of the opposite gender can make you self-conscious.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1.5.9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

