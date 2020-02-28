Leap Year 2020: All that’s in store for foodies, on that extra day of the year

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:05 IST

An extra day on the calendar calls for extra celebrations, and this February 29 will give you all the good reasons to do so. To make the most of the day that comes once in every four years, and to pump up sales, several eateries in Delhi-NCR are ready to woo revellers with deals, discounts and freebies.

The all new The Kylin Experience in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, wants to reward leap year babies — those born on February 29 — as well those who have been patiently waiting to celebrate their anniversary on the 29th. What’s on the house is one portion of exotic dimsum basket and a glass of sparkling wine on the house. Leap day babies can also head to Ardor 2.1 in Connaught Place and Ardor 29 in Gurugram, which is offering 29% discount for them. Just don’t forget to carry your valid ID. Suveet Kalra, owner of the brand, says, “February is already special because it’s the month of love. However, February 2020 is a bit extra special as it gives us an extra day to party hard and chill.”

A complimentary dessert at one of the restaurants in Gurugram for leap year babies.

Ever thought what could be better than receiving discounts on your birthday? A sinful, rich yummy cake, maybe! Anjali Mohan, chef and director of Danbro — an Italian boulangerie and patisserie in Kailash Colony — says, “If those born February 29 pre-book a table at our restaurant, we will give a complimentary half a kilo cake for the celebrations.”

Another place, Catalyst Gastrobar in Sector 16, Faridabad wants you to party hard on that extra day of the year. So they are offering shots that will be served for only ₹29! Vikrant Batra, owner of Dhansoo Cafe in Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram has his fingers crossed for a great footfall on February 29, which is also a Saturday. He says, “It’s a special day for people and we will be making it a bit more special for all the guests dining here with a personalised coffee mug as a memento of this leap year.” Gurugrammers looking forward to celebrate this day are in for a treat too — there’s a complimentary exotic drink and bud-boggling dessert on the offer for leap year babies too, at Madam Gusto in Sector 47, Gurugram.

There’s a dimsum/sushi challenge that will enable one to take home a voucher of a three-course meal for two on a later date.

For food connoisseurs who eat, breathe, and sleep dimsums and sushis, Miss Nora in Rajouri Garden invites you to take the leap with 29 Dimsum/Sushi Challenge. Be the fastest one to finish the challenge within 15 minutes between 4pm to 6.30pm, and take home a voucher that will entitle you to a three-course meal for two, on a later date. Sounds fun, right!

Follow htlifeandstyle for more updates.