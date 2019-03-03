Mahashivratri 2019: WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages to share

Mahashivratri, which falls on March 4 this year, is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The history behind this festival differs from region to region, but according to legend it is believed that it was the night when Lord Shiva carried out his dance of creation, protection and destruction. According to another legend, it is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

While remembering Lord Shiva, we can share the joy of this day with family and friends by sending them messages and wishes on the special occasion of Mahashivratri.

These are some messages that you can send ton your friends and family:

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivaratri to you!

May this Shivratri bring blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you with all good things. Happy Mahashivratri 2019!

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

Wishing that Lord Shiva...

Fills your home with...

Prosperity & fortune...

Best wishes on Maha Shivratri

This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivrati.

May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

May Lord Shiva answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

Celebrate Maha Shivratri

The festival of Lord Shiva.

Spread the message of honesty

And love through this world

On this day when Lord Shiva

Descended on this earth to kill evil.

May all your prayers be granted by Bhagwaan Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri 2019!

We also share with you some beautiful Instagram posts of Lord Shiva.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 17:36 IST