Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019; Miss India-Universe Vartika Singh in Top 20

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has won the title of Miss Universe 2019 at the finale held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

India’s Vartika Singh also contested in the pageant and made it to Top 20 but lost out on the Top 20 battle.

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant had 90 contestants who competed in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question rounds.

Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, and South Africa were among the top five contenders, but the South African beauty beat the others in the run up to the coveted crown.

South Africa’s Zozibini and Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson were the top two contestants.

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at the televised event, hosted by American businessman and entertainer, Steve Harvey hosted the event along with fashion influencer Olivia Culpo and TV personality Vanessa Lachey serving as backstage correspondents throughout the star-studded evening.

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world’s biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up. Miss Colombia and Miss Thailand were amongst the Top 5.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe’s official Instagram account.

Zozibini Tunzi inherited the crown from last year’s winner, Catriona Gray, who took the stage towards the end of the night to announce her successor. She is the second winner of the pageant from South Africa after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.

The event also featured a musical performance by one of Fifth Harmony members, Ally Brooke. American singers Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei performed on stage as well.

-- With inputs from ANI

