e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019; Miss India-Universe Vartika Singh in Top 20

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi and Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson were the top two contestants.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage(REUTERS)
         

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has won the title of Miss Universe 2019 at the finale held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

India’s Vartika Singh also contested in the pageant and made it to Top 20 but lost out on the Top 20 battle.

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant had 90 contestants who competed in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question rounds.

Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, and South Africa were among the top five contenders, but the South African beauty beat the others in the run up to the coveted crown.

South Africa’s Zozibini and Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson were the top two contestants.

 

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at the televised event, hosted by American businessman and entertainer, Steve Harvey hosted the event along with fashion influencer Olivia Culpo and TV personality Vanessa Lachey serving as backstage correspondents throughout the star-studded evening.

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world’s biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up. Miss Colombia and Miss Thailand were amongst the Top 5.

The announcement of the winner was made on Miss Universe’s official Instagram account.

Zozibini Tunzi inherited the crown from last year’s winner, Catriona Gray, who took the stage towards the end of the night to announce her successor. She is the second winner of the pageant from South Africa after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.

The event also featured a musical performance by one of Fifth Harmony members, Ally Brooke. American singers Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei performed on stage as well.

-- With inputs from ANI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
‘Not even .001% against minorities’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Bill
‘Not even .001% against minorities’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Bill
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
Is citizenship bill for ‘invisible Hindu-Muslim partition’? Sena questions Centre
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle