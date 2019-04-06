Poetic fest at Jamia Milia Islamia to spread peace, brotherhood

“Mohabbat ibtidaa meri mohabbat intihaa meri,

Mai Hindustan hun sabse nirali hai adah meri.

Koi chahe bhi toh mujhko akela kar nahi sakta,

Bahut si boliyon se milke banti hai sadaa meri”

These lines by poet Waseem Barelvi reflect the true essence of India’s unity in diversity. And this is what the poets and performing artists will showcase at the upcoming event Jashn-e-Ittihaad (festival of unity) at Jamia Millia Islamia. And, the medium chosen to spread the message of unity is music.

“When we are sad, we listen to music and so is the case when we are happy,” says Ruhi Ganguly from the organising team. She adds that the festival was conceived keeping in mind the present social scenario. “In today’s time, it’s easy to make a message of violence go viral on social media. But, we forget that we belong to a country where non-violence is revered. It is to spread happiness and friendship that we thought of coming up with this festival,” adds Ganguly.

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana is part of the fest.

To be able to engage with youngsters, the venue was chosen as Jamia Millia Islamia. Emminent poets who will participate in the mushaira, as part of this fest, include popular names such as Munawwer Rana, Waseem Barelvi, Shakeel Jamali, Iqbal Ashhar, Madan Mohan Danish, Azm Shakiri, Rehman Musawwir, Azhar Iqbal and Rahul Jha. Poet Waseem Barelvi — whose verses have been sung by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh — says, “Jamia is a university known for having programmes that have dignity. That is why I agreed to be part of it. I, myself, have been composing poetry for the sake of humans and humanity, in the language of love and peace to unite the people of India. And since the aim of this event is the same, I decided to be part of it.”

A recitation of the national anthem, and a dance piece by young artists Yuvraaj Katiyal and Mahira Katyal will be kick start the evening. Post this there will be a poetry recitation by lyricist-poet Aseem Abbasse and poet Mayank Bokolia. And, there will also be performances by Bollywood lyricist-poet Irshad Kamil’s Ink Band, and Sufi singer Rashmi Agarwal.

“I will begin my performance with a dua (prayer) by Faiz Ahmad Faiz kyunki ye ekta ka jashn hai,” says Rashmi Agarwal. Known for her expressive rendition of ghazals, Agarwal says, “These days there is violence evenryday in the name of religion. But, no God teaches humans to take up violence. Insaan ko insaan ki tarah dekhna chahiye na ki uski jaat aur dharm se pehchanna chahiye. Religions are created by us humans, and not God. Therefore, I will sing qalaams such as Mohe Apne Hi Rang Me Rang De Maula and Tu Mane Ya Na Mane Dildara; to spread the message of brotherhood among all.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Jashn-e-Ittihaad

Where: Open Theatre, Jamia Millia Islamia

When: April 6

Timing: 5 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jamia Millia Islamia on Magenta Line

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:55 IST