The Jaipur Literature Festival 2019, an arts and literature stupor

Reading a book is a very personal experience. And often, one is so moved by the words that one gets transported to the setting and starts feeling the same emotions as the characters. One is left wondering what must it be for the writer? Well, you could find out from the writers themselves all about it at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), where some of your favourite literary figures would be taking sessions, discussing issues and themes.

The august haul of writers include some of the most celebrated names across continents. Two Pulitzer prize-winning authors — Andrew Sean Greer, who won it last year for Less, and Colson Whitehead, who won it in 2017 for The Underground Railroad — would be there. The seven Australian writers include international best-selling author Markus Zusak, the author of the Book thief, would be at the JLF, too. And they are as excited about meeting us as we are about meeting them. “Australia and India have a shared passion for great writing, and I am delighted that we are able to share the diversity of Australian stories with Indian audiences through some of our most prolific writers,” says Harinder Sidhu, Australia’s High Commissioner to India.

Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni shall be attending this year’s edition of JLF. (Krishna Giri)

Celebrated author Jeffery Archer, author of books such as Dark Angel and Heads You Win, will be attending a literary event in India for the first time. He says, “I’m much looking forward to attending what is so often described as the greatest literary festival on earth.”

And you wouldn’t want to miss American-Indian author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, author of The Mistress of Spices and The Palace of Illusions, who will be launching her latest book The Forest of Enchantments at the fest. You could get more information about the activities and sessions at their website https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/. Author of The Woman In The Window A.J. Finn aka Daniel Mallory; Scottish novelist Alexander Mccall Smith of the The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency fame, actor Manisha Koirala who has penned Healed, are but a few in the list. You can even participate in blogging and writing contests.

That’s not all. Man Booker Prize winner poet, novelist and playwright Ben Okri will also perform at the event. It’s going to be the perfect ambience complete with music, art shows, talks and handicraft bazaars. Indian rock band Indian Ocean will also be performing here. “We are very excited as it’s very interesting platform [that sees] dignitaries from various places, famous writers... I would like to meet and talk to them hopefully if we get a chance. The kind of people you get there are people who have either heard our music or will be more inclined towards hearing it,” says Himanshu Joshi, vocalist, Indian Ocean.

Life would be a very boring affair if it weren’t for the arts and culture. Agreed? Then prepare yourself for an arts and literary stupor.

Facts What: Jaipur Literature Fest

Where: Diggi Palace, Jaipur

When: Jan 24- Jan 28

Website: https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:48 IST