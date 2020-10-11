Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 11-17, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

SPIRITUAL MESSAGE: Suppressed, you never experience the thing in its totality; you never gain anything out of it. Wisdom comes through suffering and wisdom comes through acceptance. Whatsoever the case, be at ease with it, says Osho, the Zen master.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Good cheer and bonhomie make this a happy time for you. You experience freedom and well-being that enables you to make decisions and be original and creative at work. Business partnerships are gainful. You gain a fresh perspective to keep track of goals and directions. Beware of arrogance in partnerships. A brief pleasure trip with your beloved is likely to materialise. You gain trust and confidence of people who matter with candid humour.

Meditation and introspection touch deep spaces of silence and harmony within your being.

Lucky Number: 19 Good Colour: Sun Yellows

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You are intense and emotional in personal relationships and secretive about future plans. You mask passion with a calm surface. It is advisable to share deep feelings and spend quality time with family and friends. Differences in the family and with a close friend are resolved with a loving and accepting attitude. You are caring and amicable to your friends and family who look up to you for love and support. The week starts on an auspicious note with a happy event or celebration.

Lucky Number: 14 Good Colour: Ocean Blues

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A variety of ideas and judgments cause your confidence to diminish. It’s a good idea to make a priority list and follow it with resolve. Avoid politically minded people who play games, take sides and gossip. A positive and creative approach resolves any problems you face this week. Delay and disruption at work is temporary, as there is an acceleration of profit and production at the end of the week. Start your work cheerfully, with conviction and goodwill to take it to amazing new levels of expansion and success.

Lucky Number: 7 Good Colour: Pink

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

It’s important to remain calm and patient for nature to take its course and for things to happen at the right moment. Deal with health problems and other earthy matters, as they can be resolved easily this week. You can expect a busy time in multifarious activity. However, there are likely to be refreshing breaks, and an enjoyable journey by road is on the cards. The arts are inviting and involving as you channel your creative energies. Be cool inside to avoid the chaos and action outside. A close friend comes to your rescue.

Lucky Number: 7 Good Colour: Steel Grey

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You are ambitious in professional areas, kind and affectionate in family situations and charming on social occasions. Professional matters need to be viewed from a realistic point of view. You are persistent, yet adaptable when business goals are to be achieved. You can evaluate people and situations but need to act graciously. You participate in festivities and share views, ideas and feelings to feel part of the whole.

Lucky Number: 16 Good Colour: Peacock Green

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

It is best to resolve issues before an important professional project takes off, as you need synergy to succeed. Take temporary delays in your stride. You may need to stand up to some professional competition to assert authority. Your head and heart may pull you in different directions; going with your priorities would be the best way to resolve this duality. Rather than comparing yourself with others, look within and fulfil your potential in the best way you know how. Nurture loving relationships! Trust life and remain confident within.

Lucky Number: 5 Good Colour: Steel Blue

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

It is advisable to renew energising fitness routines. Keep track of emotional and family situations as you are immersed in earthy aspects and tend to ignore relationships. A practical young man around you can be selfish and greedy, avoid him. Whatever you undertake at this point with your creative energy brings gain and enrichment to you and to the lives of others. You are able to share the gift of light, understanding and maturity with those around you at home and at work.

Lucky Number: 17 Good Colour: Earthy Browns

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Being able to make adjustments wins you friends and professional opportunities this week. You are creative and aesthetic with an ability to transform people, situations and atmosphere. Your gift of communication endears you to loved ones and intellectual creativity attracts professional opportunities. Be courageous and stand up for your own values. You have created just the right soil and environment to plant your seeds of growth.

Lucky Number: 8 Good Colour: Rainbow Pastels

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Your mind slays as fast as it creates; you are full of intellectual ideas and designs this week. Overanalysing situations can create confusion. You manage business aspects competently and improve work environment. You are masterful and tireless while achieving professional targets. Business projects are headed in the right direction and you are equipped to face any competition. People at work may not trust you initially as they can’t understand you. However, your wisdom and expertise finally brings success and acceptance.

Lucky Number: 14 Good Colour: Sea Greens

CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20)

Beware of overindulgence in food, drink or work, as you tend to disregard warning signals. You gain in financial transactions this week. You take command of your life and take it in the desired direction. Friendship and the desire to help others are the qualities that are enhanced. You share friendship with people other than your close family and friends. You can be expansive to everyone you meet at this time. Creative and artistic work brings out your talent and beauty this week.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Rainbow Pastels

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You may feel burdened by too much work or responsibility, and its best to delegate and share work. Look at present situations from a higher perspective. Other dimensions and new opportunities await you! Be patient and positive as things are turning around in a happy direction. Awareness disperses misery and you feel enriched and centered with ability to synthesise resources to achieve what you want in creative and emotional aspects. Meditation brings a feeling of relaxation and happiness.

Lucky Number: 9 Good Colour: Soft Pink

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are happy and relaxed, as there’s harmony at home and synergy in the work area. Love and romance add a special flavour to your personal relationships. A celebration brings nostalgia as you connect with old friends and business associates. An old friend offers you an opportunity to work with him. It is best to resolve all pending issues at work as well as at home. This will bring closure and renew you with fresh energy to look forward. Beware of overindulgence in emotion, food or drink.

Lucky Number: 2 Good Colour: Buttercup Yellow

(Ma Prem Ritambhara has been reading Tarot cards professionally in Mumbai, Pune, Zurich and New Delhi, for the last 15 years and continues to do so from her studio at home in New Delhi. Her clientele is from all over the world, from all walks of life, and she reads cards, predicts, counsels and heals professionals, business people, men, women, children, students and couples. She conducts individual as well as group readings. Contact her at ritambhara7@gmail.com.)

