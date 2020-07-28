e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / France to ban cafe terrace heaters; reduce carbon footprint

France to ban cafe terrace heaters; reduce carbon footprint

Paris’ hotels and restaurants would find better ways to heat terraces, using efficient heaters, certified renewable energy and windshields to reduce heat loss.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:05 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Paris
The ban could impact a sector hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, hence it will not come into force until after the end of the coming winter to give business time to adapt. (Representational Image)
The ban could impact a sector hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, hence it will not come into force until after the end of the coming winter to give business time to adapt. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

France plans to ban heaters used by restaurants and cafes on outdoor terraces from early next year, as it accelerates a shift to a low-carbon economy, the government said.

Because the ban could impact a sector hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, it will not come into force until after the end of the coming winter to give business time to adapt.

“What’s at stake is ending ecologically aberrant practices that lead to totally unjustified energy consumption,” Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on French TV.

On Jan. 1, Rennes became the first French city to ban heated terraces. Environmental NGOs estimate that France has least 12,500 heated terraces.

“This is a courageous decision,” said Thierry Salomon of energy conservation group NegaWatt, adding that in northern European countries with far colder climates, restaurants typically provide terrace clients with plaids.

He said that as some restaurants introduced terrace heating, others were forced to follow in order not to lose customers.

Negawatt estimates a 75 m2 terrace, heated with gas November to March, emits as much CO2 as a car circling the earth three times.

Restaurants say the ban will add to their worries.

“The timing is very bad, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, 80% of our turnover comes from terraces now,” said restaurant owner Aurore Begue.

One Parisian enjoying a sunny terrace was less worried.

“When heaters came, it was progress, but really, we do not need them. We can put on a coat or sweater,” said Marie-Laure Bonnot, 77.

Some restaurant owners too were philosophical.

“This is a measure that could be expected, and, given the climate situation, it is hard to oppose it,” said Stephane Malchow of brasserie Mollard.

Paris hotel and restaurant trade group GNI’s Romain Vidal said the industry would find better ways to heat terraces, using efficient heaters, certified renewable energy and wind shields to reduce heat loss.

“France created the terrace culture. We need to continue that culture without damaging the planet,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In