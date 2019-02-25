Zayka Dilli Ka: Delicacies galore from across the city at this food fest

Delhiites are known for their love for food, and this love reaches new heights when they get a reason to explore a variety of food options under one roof. And, that is what Dilli Ke Pakwaan, an event that took place in Dilli Haat, Janakpuri, promised to its visitors. From chaat to chhole bhature and regional cuisine and organic foods – there were loads of options to try.

Visitors line up for a selfie post the gastronomical trip. ( Gokul VS/HT )

This was the third edition of this food festival in West Delhi, and saw more than 20 stalls offering a variety of foods. Besides the staple bhallas, gol gappas and chuskis there was a stall serving “desi khana that included Makke and Bajre ki Roti with Sarson ka Saag”. Raj Kumar Sharma, chief manager, Dilli Haat Janakpuri, says, “The subject of this festival is such that people take interest and come in huge numbers. This time, we had a stall of organic foods such as raw seeds, rice and pulses. There is also a participant from Rohtak with organic milk, which is from animals that are raised on non-fertiliser based feed.”

The festival was a hit with families and youngsters alike, who tried specialties of different regions of India such as Rajasthan’s Dal Baati Churma, Bihar’s Litti-chokha and South India’s idlis and dosas. Along with these foods there were beverages such as Tandoori Chai, which has become quote popular of late. “There’s also nihari and boti from stalls that are set-up by people from Old Delhi,” adds Sharma.

Denizens were spoilt for choice at this food fest. ( Gokul VS/HT )

Apart from the delectable delights the event had to offer, people were seen dancing to the beats of the dhol and enjoying cultural performances at the fest.

