3 Storeys movie review: Renuka Shahane returns in style with an unconventional thriller

3 Storeys

Director: Arjun Mukherjee

Cast: Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Sherman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Sunny Singh, Masumeh

Rating: 2.5/5

An elderly neighbourhood aunt living all by herself; an intelligent and smart woman bearing the brunt of an abusive husband; a young inter-faith couple, who love each other but their parents are against the match, the 3 Storeys picks characters from our everyday lives and gives them interesting twists.

The film is set in a Mumbai chawl and the three main characters live on different floors of the chawl - three stories on three storeys. If you find that boring or cheesy, you are likely to be disappointed by the stories as well. None of the stories is unpredictable or too novel, except, maybe for one.

Richa Chadha, who is also seen in the narrative, plays the sootradhaar, the storyteller in the movie that can be divided in three acts, and the ending is quite a treat!

The most interesting story is the first one - that of Renuka Shahane aka Flory Aunty. She lives alone and is looking for a buyer for her flat. When Pulkit Samrat approaches her, we see the Shahane that no Filmmaker has dared to show us - she is a sinister, mean, vengeful old woman and the actor carries it all with such an élan that you are bound to be floored by her talent. Her story, though predictable is an interesting one and has also been narrated smoothly.

The second story is that of an old flame suddenly appearing in front of a woman, who is struggling to bear her abusive husband. Played by Masumeh, the character looks authentic, though this one is the most boring and monotonous.

The third story is that of inter-faith love, but there’s more to this couple and their enemies( read parents) than meets the eye. The narrative is embedded with the evils and melancholy that haunt real lives in our day and age.

While all actors in the film bring a new layer to the narrative, it is Renuka’s performance that surprises and stands out.

Richa takes another ten minutes or so to reiterate that most interesting characters and most engaging stories are all around us, all you need to do is take a closer look and use some imagination. How many of our filmmakers are ready to do that today?

If you are looking for a non-conventional treat this weekend, Arjun Mukherjee’s 3 Storeys should be your pick. It is a film that weaves together thriller, love story, social issues, realities and life all in one package, without being too messy. The actors’ brilliant performances are added bonus.

