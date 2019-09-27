e-paper
Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Women at the poles: Rashid Irani reviews Hustlers

A bittersweet crime drama that packs in refreshing performances

movie-reviews Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:20 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
The female-centric crime caper unfolds from the vantage point of a newbie dancer played by Constance Wu (right) who performs under the stage name of Destiny.
         
HUSTLERS
  • Direction: Lorena Scafaria
  • Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu

In her most magnetic performance since Out of Sight (1998), Jennifer Lopez portrays the ringleader of a group of pole dancers who fleece Wall Street high rollers of their ill-gotten wealth in this rollercoaster romp.

Inspired by a New York magazine article, the true-life tale of strip club employees impacted by the financial crisis of 2008, Hustlers conjures a sly feminist vibe.

Written and directed by a woman, Lorena Scafaria, the female-centric crime caper unfolds from the vantage point of a newbie dancer (Constance Wu) who performs under the stage name of Destiny.  

An emotional connection is quickly established with veteran stripper Ramona (Jennifer Lopez, still drop-dead gorgeous at 50) who takes the struggling single mother under her wing.

Before long, the duo devises a sure-fire scheme to tide over their depleted cash flow. Expectedly, events spiral out of control leading to a morally ambiguous, bittersweet finale.

Apart from the two perfectly cast leads, there are a bevy of stellar supporting actresses including Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer as their outsourced accomplices.

A flashy Robin Hood-ish drama of female empowerment, Hustlers is recommended viewing.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:07 IST

