 1 injured after 2 cars collide on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach Road | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
1 injured after 2 cars collide on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach Road

Man hurt in crash suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to a hospital nearby

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2018 11:26 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
The accident took place around 1am near Akshar junction in Nerul.
The accident took place around 1am near Akshar junction in Nerul. (Bachchan Kumar)

One person was injured after two cars had a head-on collision on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach Road in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident took place around 1am near Akshar junction in Nerul.

The police said one car was heading towards Belapur, and the other car was taking a left turn at the junction when they crashed into each other.

The injured man has been admitted to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

