1-year-old boy from Gujarat undergoes liver transplant in Navi Mumbai, recovers well

A critically ill one-year-old baby, weighing 6.5kg, underwent a liver transplant surgery in Navi Mumbai recently and has recovered well, making him the smallest infant in Maharashtra to have successfully faced such a procedure, doctors said on Thursday.

The transplant was performed at Apollo Hospitals in CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai, in February. The infant, Ram Mistry, was discharged in the last week of March, hospital authorities revealed at a press conference held on Thursday when baby Ram returned for a check-up.

Ram had a rare congenital condition called biliary atresia, which progressed to advanced liver cirrhosis, and within months of birth, he was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease, which made it critical to do the transplant.

Dr Darius Mirza, a multi-organ transplant Lead at Apollo Hospitals, said: “Biliary atresia is a rare disease in newborns, where the liver’s bile ducts are absent. It requires early surgical correction, which only works in 40% of the cases. In this case, the transplant was needed very early in life.”

Based in Gujarat, his father Pritesh Mistry, 32, is a construction mixer supplier, while his mother Ishani Mistry, 27, is a homemaker. The couple was desperately looking for help when an NGO, Transplants – Help the Poor Foundation, stepped in.

With donations from the NGO, some of their own funds and crowd-funding through Ketto.com, the couple managed to meet the bulk of the transplant expenses. Contributions from the Tata Foundation Trust and a grant from Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai’s Corporate Social Responsibility unit made up the difference.

The baby’s aunt, his mother’s sister, volunteered to donate a part of her liver.

“We are happy that baby Ram and his aunt, who stepped forward to donate a part of her liver, are recovering well,” Mirza said. “Transplantation is all about teamwork. Our goal is to provide life-saving liver transplants to all such children, regardless of their family’s ability to afford this treatment.”

Ram’s mother Ishani said: “Knowing that our child was going through all this at such a young age was stressful and traumatic. The cost of the surgery gave us sleepless nights. We are extremely grateful to the doctors and the staff, and to all those who came forward to help us through their donations and contributions.” His father Pritesh added: “Today, our child is alive due to all their efforts. I am indebted to my sister-in-law who donated a part of her liver. I pray for her speedy recovery.”

Dr Narendra Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said: “I am glad that we could save the life of an infant through this complex surgery. His aunt’s gesture is admirable. Not many know this, but the liver is the only organ that regenerates by itself, even after a part of it has been removed.”

Since the inception of its transplant programme in 2017, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has performed six liver transplants in children — of which four received financial help. Hospital authorities said theirs is the first hospital in the city to do this procedure on very small children.