e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamat move sessions court for bail

10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamat move sessions court for bail

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The 10 Indonesian nationals booked for failure to disclose details about their participation at Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have approached the sessions court for bail on Tuesday.

The group, arrested in April, was denied bail by the metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. After the rejection, they have now approached the sessions court for bail. The hearing of the bail plea is scheduled on May 8.

As per the case registered with Bandra police, a total of 12 people, including the arrested accused (six men and six women) from Indonesia had visited Delhi in March for the religious meet. After attending the meet they came to Mumbai on March 7 and were staying at an apartment in Bandra. Two of them are currently still under quarantine.

The accused were booked for attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under the Indian Penal Code, along with other charges. They were arrested by the Bandra police on April 23.

Their defence lawyer Ishrat Khan, while seeking bail for the 10 accused, had pleaded that charges of attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, do not apply to the case. The defence has pleaded that the accused are falsely implicated and should be released on bail.

top news
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Mega evacuation of Indians begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
Mega evacuation of Indians begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news