13,000 commuters travel on Mumbai Metro on Day 1 of reopening

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:57 IST

On the first day after Mumbai Metro resumed its services, over 13,000 Mumbaiites travelled on the 11.5-kilometre-long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor between 8.30am and 10pm.

On Monday, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) said it ran approximately 140 trips till 5pm. By 7pm, 10,194 commuters had used the service.

The Metro had been shut for seven months during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“As Mumbai opens up gradually, the footfalls are expected to grow significantly in the coming few weeks,” said an MMOPL spokesperson. Prior to the lockdown, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro’s daily ridership was more than 4 lakh.

MMOPL said it would observe the travel pattern for a week or a fortnight before increasing services. Prior to the lockdown, MMOPL ran close to 400 services daily, which has now been reduced to around 200 services, with each train catering to approximately 300 commuters.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) also restarted Monorail services in a graded manner. Around 350 commuters used the service on Monday.