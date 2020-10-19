e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 13,000 commuters travel on Mumbai Metro on Day 1 of reopening

13,000 commuters travel on Mumbai Metro on Day 1 of reopening

Seven months after lockdown, MMOPL resumes 200 services on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:57 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

On the first day after Mumbai Metro resumed its services, over 13,000 Mumbaiites travelled on the 11.5-kilometre-long Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor between 8.30am and 10pm.

On Monday, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) said it ran approximately 140 trips till 5pm. By 7pm, 10,194 commuters had used the service.

The Metro had been shut for seven months during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“As Mumbai opens up gradually, the footfalls are expected to grow significantly in the coming few weeks,” said an MMOPL spokesperson. Prior to the lockdown, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro’s daily ridership was more than 4 lakh.

MMOPL said it would observe the travel pattern for a week or a fortnight before increasing services. Prior to the lockdown, MMOPL ran close to 400 services daily, which has now been reduced to around 200 services, with each train catering to approximately 300 commuters.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) also restarted Monorail services in a graded manner. Around 350 commuters used the service on Monday.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In