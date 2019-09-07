137 killed in city in 9,943 disaster-related incidents in Mumbai in 7 months, reveals RTI reply

mumbai

Sep 07, 2019

The city witnessed 9,943 disaster-related incidents between January 1 and July 28 this year, in which 137

people lost their lives, while 579 others were injured, the civic body’s disaster management cell stated in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

According to the reply, most number of disaster-related incidents that were reported included tree falls (3,364) in which five people had died and 20 were injured, followed by be 3,032 incidents related

to fire/short circuits, which had left 17 dead and 127 injured.

The maximum number of deaths (51) occurred in the 662 incidents of house/building collapse.

The reply was sought by activist Shakeel Ahmed from Adhikar Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, but the basic infrastructure is crumbling year after year. While the city is considered to be safe otherwise, hundreds of people die

every year, owing to various disaster-related incidents,” Ahmed said.

Sep 07, 2019