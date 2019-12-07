149 inmates of Thane Mental Hospital start a new life

mumbai

As per the state directives, the Thane Mental Hospital has initiated mass rehabilitation of inmates who have been cured but are unable to trace their families or are not accepted by their family members. The process has been initiated for 149 inmates so far.

The hospital in association with the various state-level organisations like social welfare department, women and child development and department of empowerment of persons with disabilities has processed rehabilitation of 91 female and 58 male patients. “The hospital has been rehabilitating on an average 25 to 30 patients every year. However, these were with help of NGOs or other social organisations, but now we will be handing them over to organisations that are run by the state government,” said Dr Rita Paravde, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital.

On Friday, basic survival kits were distributed to the inmates who will be rehabilitated. They will be given vocational training and regular check-ups will be conducted by the mental hospital staff.

Some of these inmates have been in the hospital for more than 15 years. Those above 60 years of age will be taken to old age homes and the rest will handed over to similar organisations. “Some of the inmates have been here for so long that they have been requesting us to be let out. Such an initiative from the state government is beneficial for the betterment of these inmates,” added Paravde.

According to the mental hospital staff, more patients will be rehabilitated in the coming months. “Even after the patients are cured and reunited with their families, it is essential to provide regular counselling. Most patients are destitute and rescued by the police. After proper medication, social workers in the hospital have to locate and verify their addresses, and initiate the process to reunite them with their families,” said a nurse.