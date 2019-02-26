18-year-old threatens tutor with gun for advising girl against becoming friends with him, held

An 18-year-old student and his three accomplices were arrested by the Boisar police on Saturday for allegedly threatening a tuition teacher with guns, after he had tried to stop a girl from meeting the teenager. Three countrymade revolvers and 10 live bullets were seized from the accused. Police are probing how and from where the accused got the arms.

The teenager has been identified as Manish Tiwari, a Boisar resident. Tiwari, who is a college student, used to attend an English tuition class run by Ranbir Paswan. Police sub-inspector Hemant Katkar, spokesperson of Palghar police, said that on Saturday, Tiwari asked the girl, who is his classmate in the tuition class, to accompany him to Dahanu beach. The girl was terrified and complained to Paswan. Paswan advised her to avoid Tiwari and concentrate on her studies, said Katkar.

He added that the same evening, Tiwari and three others went to Paswan’s class. In front of all students, Tiwari showed Paswan a revolver he was carrying on his waist and asked him not to “meddle” in the issue. He also said he would return to class later and if Paswan failed to hand over the girl to him, he would kill him.

“Paswan complained to us and we sent our personnel in plainclothes to the class as Tiwari had said he would return,” said Katkar. On Saturday evening, when Tiwari returned to the class and demanded that Paswan hand over the girl to him, the police caught him and his aides, who were waiting on two bikes.

