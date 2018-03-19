1993 blasts case: The name Farooq Takla is an innovation of CBI, says lawyer

The defence counsel for Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, arrested recently in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, on Monday questioned whether the arrested man was the same as the person mentioned in the charge sheet. The defence also called Farooq’s alias Farooq Takla an “innovation of the CBI”.

CBI special counsel Deepak Salvi while seeking custody of the accused told the court that Farooq has given an important statement to the investigating officer before he was produced for remand on Monday. “The statement is important and it needs to be verified and scrutinised,” Salvi submitted, while asking for two-week police custody.

Judge Sanap asked the defence if he is the same Farooq to which defense counsel Farhana Shah said, “He is not the same Farooq. How can the CBI claim he is the same Farooq?”

The court held that the submissions made by the defence have no relevance at this stage of remand.

According to the prosecution, Farooq was not cooperating during interrogation. In her submission, Shah said every piece of evidence is on record in the form of “charge sheets, evidence and the judgment has been delivered in the case not once but twice”.

The prosecution submitted the accused was not providing information with regard to the commission of the crime.

Shah said the CBI is sticking to the same story to secure police custody and has not shown any progress in the case. Responding to the submission of non-cooperation, Shah told the court that while Farooq’s advocates are meeting him daily, after getting permission from the court, no intimation was given to them about this. She also accused the CBI of pressuring the accused.

“The investigating officer cannot be denied an opportunity to conduct investigation in such a serious crime. The police custody deserves to be granted,” judge Sanap said, while remanding Farooq in further custody till March 28.

The 1993 blasts ripping through Bombay Stock Exchange, Air India, Sahar International Airport, Centaur Hotel in Juhu and near the airport, Hotel SeaRock at Bandra (west) along with Zaaveri Bazaar, Katha Bazaar and Century Bazaar claimed the lives of 257 persons and left 713 people injured. Property worth Rs27 crore was damaged in the blasts.