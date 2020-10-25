e-paper
2 arrested by Mumbai Police for illegally transferring ₹97.16 lakh from co-operative bank's account

2 arrested by Mumbai Police for illegally transferring ₹97.16 lakh from co-operative bank’s account

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Amboli police recently arrested two men for allegedly illegally transferring ₹97.16 lakh from Mogaveera Co-operative Bank’s account. The accused managed to get user name and password of a bank official from the Kandivli branch, and used them to transfer ₹97.16 lakh to another account.

The arrested accused, identified as Vineet Singh, 32, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Rohit Singh, 33, a resident of Nallasopara.

An officer from Amboli police station said, “On September 28, staff from the bank’s IT department informed the assistant general manager (AGM) that he has noticed six suspicious transactions which occurred on September 27 through which ₹68.85 lakh was transferred.”

The IT department further informed him that these transactions had occurred through the bank’s account number and not from any customer’s account. “During an internal inquiry, the bank came to know that someone had used the user name and password of their Kandivli branch’s staff,” the officer said.

On September 28 and 29, two more illegal transactions were made. A total of eight illegal transactions were done to withdraw ₹97.16 lakh from the bank, after which bank officials approached Amboli police and filed a complaint against unknown persons.

“Following the bank’s complaint, we registered a first information report (FIR) under section 420 [cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property] of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (c) [punishment for identity theft], 66 (d) [punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource] of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” said the police officer.

During the investigation, police discovered that Rohit’s bank account was used in the crime, following which a police team reached Nallasopara and arrested him. Later, police found out about Vineet’s role in the crime, and he was subsequently arrested from UP. “We are investigating about how they got their hands on the user name and password of the bank employee, and where they transferred all the money to,” said the officer.

