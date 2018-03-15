 2 dialysis patients injured after part of ceiling falls on them at Mumbai’s KEM hospital | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
2 dialysis patients injured after part of ceiling falls on them at Mumbai’s KEM hospital

Patients suffered minor injuries and are stable; dialysis unit to be shifted to another area, says hospital

mumbai Updated: Mar 15, 2018 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
A part of the ceiling collapsed on Thursday morning.

Two patients waiting for dialysis suffered minor injuries after a part of the ceiling of the dialysis unit at KEM hospital, Parel, fell on them on Thursday morning.

The dean, Dr Avinash Supe, said the patients are in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities are shifting a part of the dialysis unit into another area.

”Dialysis services will be provided in another area today. We will fix the ceiling in the next three to four days,” Dr Supe said.

