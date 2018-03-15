2 dialysis patients injured after part of ceiling falls on them at Mumbai’s KEM hospital

Two patients waiting for dialysis suffered minor injuries after a part of the ceiling of the dialysis unit at KEM hospital, Parel, fell on them on Thursday morning.

The dean, Dr Avinash Supe, said the patients are in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities are shifting a part of the dialysis unit into another area.

”Dialysis services will be provided in another area today. We will fix the ceiling in the next three to four days,” Dr Supe said.