2 more cops succumb to virus; toll rises to 10 in city, 14 in state

mumbai

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:02 IST

Two more constables from the Mumbai Police succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the city police force to 10. One of the deceased was a constable posted at Parksite police station in Vikhroli (West) while the other was the head constable of Sahar traffic police .

The constable from Parksite police station was admitted at SevenHills Hospital eight days ago after he tested positive. Police sources said he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. The head constable of Sahar traffic police had tested positive on May 6 and was taken to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre. Later on May 10, he was shifted to SevenHills Hospital.

The death count in state police has touched 14. Local police said the death of a constable attached with ATS in Mumbai is being counted in state police figures.

A total of 699 Mumbai Police personnel tested positive till Wednesday evening, of whom 99 have recovered. Across the state, a total of 1,388 personnel (1,246 constables and 142 officers) tested positive, of whom 428 have recovered and 948 are being treated.

Migrants registration process goes digital

In a bid to expedite the process of sending back migrants, the state government on Wednesday shifted the entire procedure of registration of migrants to digital format through National Migrants Information System (NMIS). Earlier, the process was being done manually at the police station level which consumed a lot of time.

A total of 386 trains from Maharashtra have carried 5.27 lakh migrants back to their home states till Wednesday, informed Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) and head of the three member committee formed for the migrants stranded in Maharashtra due to lockdown.

The officer said 260 more trains are required to send back over 4 lakh migrants stranded in the state. On the basis of the daily applications being received from migrants, an average requirement of 30 trains gets added daily, the senior bureaucrat said.

Gupta said, “We are immediately switching to NMIS which would maintain a central repository of migrant workers and facilitate better co-ordination between states and railways. It will also enable speedy inter-state communication for smooth movement of migrant workers.”

Switching to digital medium also allows authorities to conduct contact-tracing and movement-monitoring using the mobile numbers.

An additional manpower of 1,500 staff, aged below 40 years, from various departments of the state government would help Mumbai Police personnel in making transportation arrangements for stranded migrants till May 31 or till the next order.

449 people held on Tuesday, second highest since lockdown

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 142 FIRs against 659 people, arresting 449 people for violating lockdown rules. This is the second highest number of arrests since lockdown started. Of the 142 FIRs, 62 are for unnecessary use of vehicles, 41 for gathering in one place and 32 for not wearing masks. Remaining seven cases were against shops for operating despite being non-essential services.

5K vehicles impounded on Wednesday

A total of 5,034 vehicles have been impounded by the traffic police in Mumbai till 8pm on Wednesday including actor Ranvir Shorey’s car. Shorey took to Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle to complain against traffic police posted on the highway in Jogeshwari (East) for impounding his vehicle.

The actor told police that he was helping his house-help by dropping him to hospital where his pregnant wife was admitted. The actor said it was a medical emergency and his house-help was asked to be at the hospital by the hospital authorities for paper work. A senior police officer said they have not lodged any FIR in the matter.

Of the 5,034 vehicles impounded on Wednesday, a maximum of 2,048 are two-wheelers, 1,391 autorickshaws, 933 taxis and 662 are cars.

City police receives 13 ambulances

A day after writing to BMC seeking ambulances, the Mumbai Police has received 13 ambulances for carrying Covid-19 positive cops to hospitals in each of the 13 zones.

Cyber dept to send personal warning for offensive posts

“We have observed that certain people are using social media for posting offensive, abusive, defamatory and malicious posts. We are issuing a notice under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code to such users. We will be issuing separate notices individually to users (posting offensive messages) in their inboxes. We have already sent over 100 such notices,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra cyber department.

400 cases for Covid-related cyber-crimes

“The Maharashtra Police till Wednesday registered 400 cases, including 382 FIRs and 18 non-cognisable complaints, for hate speech, fake news, rumours and cybercrimes related to Covid-19. A total of 213 accused are arrested. The cyber department has pulled down 102 controversial posts from social media platforms,” said Rajput.

Two arrested for trying to sell grains at higher price

Officers from Mumbai Police’s crime branch have arrested two men who were planning to sell food grains of Food Corporation of India in black market on higher rate to make profit. Follwing a tip-off, PI Sagar Shivalkar, head of unit 12, raided a room in Kandarpada in Dahisar and seized 218 sacks containing a total of 50kg wheat. The accused were caught shifting wheat from FCI’s sacks to private sacks. The police have seized the grains along with the truck.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu, Manish K Pathak, Suraj Ojha and Pratik Salunke)