2 MSRTC staff die by suicide over salary in Maharashtra; Opposition hits out at MVA government

Nov 09, 2020

After two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees on Monday died by suicide, one of them citing the erratic disbursement of salary the reason behind taking the drastic step, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded arrested of transport minister Anil Parab. This comes after the arrest of news anchor Arnab Goswami in the alleged abetment to suicide case. The deaths have also led to the furore among corporation’s more than one lakh employees.

Manoj Anil Choudhary, 30, a conductor, died by suicide at his residence in Jalgaon. In his suicide note, he held the state government responsible for the financial crisis because of which he took the drastic step. Another MSRTC employee named Pandurang Gadade died by suicide in Ratnagiri, though the reason for his death was not known.

The MSRTC employees have not been paid their salaries for the last three months owing to the financial crunch the state body faced amid Covid-19 lockdown. Employees across the state held agitation demanding the payments and condemning government over the delay in releasing the salaries. Transport minister Anil Parab announced to release the salary of employees for two months immediately on Monday.

“The corporation could not pay the salaries for three months from August to October. The salary for August will be released immediately, while the payment of salary for September will be done before Diwali. I request the state transport workers to not take any extreme steps,” said Parab.

Choudhary said in his suicide note that he was committing suicide for low salary and irregularities in payment. He has stated that his family had nothing to do with his death.

In the backdrop of the suicides, the BJP has sharply attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said the yardstick applied for the arrest of Goswami should be used here as well. “Goswami was arrested on the basis of the suicide note by interior designer Anvay Naik. Similarly, Parab should be arrested as the MSRTC employee has held Thackeray government responsible for his suicide. The government has been spending huge amounts on luxurious cars, leading counsels appointed in various cases, but has made no provision for the payment of the salaries of MSRTC employees. The government is solely responsible for the deaths of its employees,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Despite repeated letters to look into the financial crisis at MSRTC, no heed was paid by the government. Would the Thackeray government take the responsibility of these suicides?”

MSRTC needs ₹292 crore to make salaries of its one lakh employees per month. On October 30, the corporation sought ₹3,600 from the state government for the salaries and other expenses.

