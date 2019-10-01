2 SpiceJet pilots violate protocol, suspended

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:25 IST

Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended two SpiceJet pilots operating a Hyderabad-Jaipur flight on June 14 for not turning on the switch that maintains cabin pressure inside an aircraft, thus risking the safety of people on board.

The pilots have been suspended for four months.

The Boeing 737-800 had to return to its base owing to pressurisation failure. Probe revealed that the pilots had forgotten to switch on the ‘bleed’ option during the cockpit preparation and departure briefing and even after checking the ‘after take-off’ checklist.

The aviation regulator had sent a notice to the airline on September 23, asking them to explain why punitive action should not be taken against the pilots.

DGCA observed that during the ‘after take-off’ checklist, the co-pilot confirmed that bleed switch was ‘on’ when it was on ‘off’ mode.

This led to pressurisation failure while the aircraft was climbing.

The bleed switch controls cabin pressure by operating engine vents that regulate the flow of air inside the aircraft.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:25 IST