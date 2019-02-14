25-year-old Bhiwandi man stabs 21-year-old woman to death for refusing sex

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for stabbing a 21-year-old woman to death after she allegedly refused to have sex with him.

The accused, identified as Vikas Chourasia, allegedly murdered the woman on February 4 at Shantinagar, in Bhiwandi.

According to the Shantinagar police, the woman and Chourasia were in an extra-marital relationship. Chourasia used to work as a labourer.

According to the police, on February 2, the woman, who lived in Shantinagar, had called Chourasia to her home. When she refused to have sex with him, Chourasia left the house.

On February 4, when Chourasia found the woman was alone at home, he stormed into the house and forced her to have sex with her again. “The woman refused several times. Chourasia who was carrying a knife with him stabbed her in the neck and immediately fled the spot,” said a police officer of Shantinagar police station.

The woman’s body was discovered by her husband when he returned home in the evening. The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“Three years ago, the woman and her husband left their home in Uttar Pradesh and came to Bhiwandi for a job. The husband got a job at a chemical factory and they had a one-and-a-half-year-old boy and a one month-old baby,” said the officer.

He added that Chourasia was tracked using his phone location after the cops found frequent calls between him and the woman.

Chourasia was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:55 IST