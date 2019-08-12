25-year-old south Mumbai resident stabs lover, then slits own wrist, held

mumbai

NM Joshi Marg police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend after a heated argument on Friday. The accused had also slit his own wrist.

The man has been discharged from the hospital, while the woman is being treated for head, forehead and ear injuries.

According to the police, the accused and the woman are both residents of Dhobi Talao and have been in a relationship since 2016. “The couple would often have arguments, as the accused suspected the woman of cheating on him. Recently after one such argument, the woman began ignoring his calls,” said a police officer.

On Friday afternoon, the accused saw the woman when he had stepped out for some work. “He was frustrated as she was not answering his calls. He asked her to come to his house to resolve their feud and then locked the door. After a heated argument ensued between the duo, the man picked a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the woman. Hearing her screams, the accused’s neighbours knocked on the door. When the accused didn’t open it, they broke the door open and saw the woman lying in a pool of blood. On seeing the people, the man slashed his own wrist, so that they would not attack him or hand him over to the police,” the officer added. They were then rushed to Nair Hospital.

The man was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

