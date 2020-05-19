e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 30% of Covid-19 deaths recorded in city in past 7 days

30% of Covid-19 deaths recorded in city in past 7 days

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 23:55 IST
Sagar Pillai and Shrinivas Deshpande
Sagar Pillai and Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The death toll in the city due to Covid-19 reached 800, with 43 deaths reported on Tuesday alone. Fifteen of these 43 deaths were recorded between May 6 and 15 but were added to the count only yesterday.

Of the total deaths in Mumbai, 30% were recorded in the past seven days alone.

Total cases in Mumbai have now crossed the 22,000 mark and the deaths have reached 800 due to Covid-19, 244 of which were recorded between May 13 and 19. According to statistics based on data released by the ministry of state health and family welfare, the city witnesses an average one death per hour due to Covid-19. At the state level, on average, two deaths due to the coronavirus are reported per hour.

As per data released by the state health department, between May 10 and 18, Maharashtra recorded 417 deaths, of which 249 were in Mumbai. This equates to an average of 1.93 (state) and 1.15 (city) deaths per hour.

On May 18, the state’s infected count reached 35,058, with 12,887 new cases reported in one day. Mumbai recorded 1,411 new cases the same day, taking the total in the city to 22,746.

One of the largest slums of the country, Dharavi, has reported 1,353 cases so far, of which 26 were reported on Tuesday.

The G north ward which covers Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, is one of the administrative wards with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The ward has a total of 1,763 cases so far, of which 234 are in Mahim and 176 cases are from Dadar.

According to BMC data, there are 5,030 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH), which includes 38 public and private hospitals. The capacity of dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) is 1,100 beds in 19 hospitals with public sector hospitals accounting for 868 of the bed capacity.

In a press release issued by the BMC on Tuesday, the civic body said, “In all, the target is to achieve 10,000 beds of DCH and DCHC. The intensive care unit (ICU) beds currently available are 535, which is being augmented to 1,000 beds.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In