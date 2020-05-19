30% of Covid-19 deaths recorded in city in past 7 days

mumbai

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:55 IST

The death toll in the city due to Covid-19 reached 800, with 43 deaths reported on Tuesday alone. Fifteen of these 43 deaths were recorded between May 6 and 15 but were added to the count only yesterday.

Of the total deaths in Mumbai, 30% were recorded in the past seven days alone.

Total cases in Mumbai have now crossed the 22,000 mark and the deaths have reached 800 due to Covid-19, 244 of which were recorded between May 13 and 19. According to statistics based on data released by the ministry of state health and family welfare, the city witnesses an average one death per hour due to Covid-19. At the state level, on average, two deaths due to the coronavirus are reported per hour.

As per data released by the state health department, between May 10 and 18, Maharashtra recorded 417 deaths, of which 249 were in Mumbai. This equates to an average of 1.93 (state) and 1.15 (city) deaths per hour.

On May 18, the state’s infected count reached 35,058, with 12,887 new cases reported in one day. Mumbai recorded 1,411 new cases the same day, taking the total in the city to 22,746.

One of the largest slums of the country, Dharavi, has reported 1,353 cases so far, of which 26 were reported on Tuesday.

The G north ward which covers Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, is one of the administrative wards with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The ward has a total of 1,763 cases so far, of which 234 are in Mahim and 176 cases are from Dadar.

According to BMC data, there are 5,030 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH), which includes 38 public and private hospitals. The capacity of dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) is 1,100 beds in 19 hospitals with public sector hospitals accounting for 868 of the bed capacity.

In a press release issued by the BMC on Tuesday, the civic body said, “In all, the target is to achieve 10,000 beds of DCH and DCHC. The intensive care unit (ICU) beds currently available are 535, which is being augmented to 1,000 beds.”