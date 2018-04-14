30-yr-old from Mumbai sedates woman, rapes her, extorts Rs2 lakh

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly sedating a 21-year-old woman, raping her and extorting Rs2 lakh from her by threatening to make a video of the act public.

A case has been registered against him by the Arnala Coastal police station on Thursday. The accused, Ubed Jamal Shaikh, and the complainant, a college student from Nallasopara, met in August 2017. On a visit to Arnala beach, he spiked her cold drink rendering her semi-conscious. He took her to a lodge, repeatedly raped her and also filmed the incident, said an official.

Shaikh blackmailed her that he would make the clip public.He demanded Rs2 lakh. The complainant stole the amount from home and gave it to Shaikh but he demanded more money.

She then told her parents and approached the police.