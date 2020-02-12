33 manmade lakes are out of list, Thane sees 99.5% dip in wetlands

mumbai

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:32 IST

Wetland numbers in Thane district have dropped by 99.5% with all human-made lakes in the area excluded under the new rules.

Out of 132 selected wetland sites, the district administration has verified and proposed only eight for final notification to the state government.

The final eight wetlands proposed come under four tehsils--Navi Mumbai (2.97 hectare (ha) in Darawe, 24.62 ha Jewel in Nerul and 4.47 ha Jijamata Bhot Khadi in Ghansoli), Uttan (5.21 ha Margali Talao), Kalyan (2.29 ha Utane and 4.53 ha Nilje), and Bhiwandi (3.16 ha Vadape and 45.6 ha Varala talao).

No wetlands have been proposed in Ulhasnagar, Shahpur, and Murbad. The total proposed wetland area is 92.85 ha.

As per the National Wetland Atlas (Maharashtra) based on the wetland rules from 2010, 1,895 wetlands were identified across 59,936 ha.

This means there is a 99.5% drop in number of wetlands and 99.8% drop in wetland area for Thane district. Moreover, none of the 33 manmade lakes listed by the municipal corporation within Thane city have been marked as wetlands. The details were accessed by members of the expert committee constituted by the Thane collector in January 2019. The committee had been tasked with surveying 132 identified wetlands under the new rules, site verification, and studying their biodiversity. The committee’s report to the collector had verified 116 of 132 sites as wetlands.

A senior official from the Thane collector’s office in-charge of the exercise, requesting anonymity said ,“Tehsildars and circle officers carried out the field verification exercise and drafted the final list. While the state is yet to notify these eight wetlands finally, objections from citizens can be filed before the state wetland authority or grievance redressal committee,” he added.

Members of the expert committee (formed in January 2019 to identify wetlands) have already filed their objections before the redressal committee requesting reasons why major wetland zones were left out.

“The exercise should have been done by experts including hydrologists, botanists, zoologists or entomologists in place of revenue officers,” said Clara Correia, member of the expert committee.

Sanjay Sandashiv, undersecretary, environment department, said, “New rules are stringent and districts have only followed the guidelines under these regulations. Artificial or human-made waterbodies have been excluded across the state.

The petitioner before the Bombay high court (HC) in the wetlands matter Stalin D said, “Calling for citizens objections after finalising wetland sites is harassment and is not acceptable. The state has played mischief and is contempt of court. Revenue officers should not take over the role of scientists. All these issues will be put forth before the HC.”