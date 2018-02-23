46-year-old businessman in Mumbai cheated of Rs 1.8 crore

The Kandivli police are investigating a case against three people for cheating a 46-year-old businessman of Rs1.8 crore.

The trio had sold a flat to the complainant, Harshad Patel, in 2015. Patel approached the police after he realised that the trio had sold the same flat to another person.

Patel met with the accused in August 2015 when he was looking for an apartment. He finalised an apartment in Kamla Vihar building in Kandivli (west) and paid Rs1.8 crore to the accused.

He did not get possession of the apartment, but continued to maintain correspondence with the accused, he told the police.

However, Patel later found out that the flat had also been sold to one Parth Mehta for Rs1 crore.

Patel approached the police after the trio refused to give him possession of the flat and also refused to return his money. A case of cheating has been registered against the three.

“The accused trio had signed a memorandum of understanding with Mehta to the effect of the sale of the flat. Patel said his money was also never returned,” said an officer from Kandivli police station.