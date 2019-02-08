5-year-old girl’s body found in Mumbai, medical reports awaited

A five-year-old girl’s body was found in an isolated lane in Mahim on Thursday morning after she was allegedly kidnapped and killed in the early hours the same day.

According to Mahim police, the girl may have been strangled to death. However, they are waiting for the medical reports to ascertain if she was also raped or sexually assaulted. Cops have found a CCTV footage of a man walking with the girl on Thursday. The minor used to stay with her parents in a hut near Razzak Manzil on Lady Jamshedji Road in Mahim. She was sleeping with her parents on Thursday.

Around 5am, her parents saw she was missing. “After looking for her nearby, they approached the police at 7:30am to file a complaint,” said an officer. At 8:30am, the police received a tip-off about the body of a five-year-old girl lying naked in front of New Rajendra Apartment in Mahim. “The body was sent to Sion Hospital where her parents identified her,” said an officer.

The city crime branch and officers from central region have formed teams to track the accused. “CCTV footage from a nearby showroom shows the accused walking with the girl between 2:30am and 3am. The place where she stayed is hardly 100m from the spot where her body was found,” the officer said.

