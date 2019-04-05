51-year-old caught smuggling gold in his slippers at Mumbai airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended an Indian national, arriving from Bahrain, at the airport on Thursday, for smuggling two gold bars worth ₹11.12 lakh, concealed in his slippers.

The accused Rahat Ali, 51, was supposed to fly to Delhi when he was caught, police said. At 7.20am, Vivek Malik, assistant sub-inspector, CISF, noticed the presence of metal in the lower part of Ali’s body during a security check.

Ali was asked to pass his slippers through the X-ray machine. “During the screening, high-density metal was detected inside the soles of his slippers,” said Hemendra Singh, assistant inspector general, CISF. “On inquiry, he could not produce any valid document [for the gold],” said Singh. He was charged under the Customs Act for smuggling.

