52-year-old Mumbai man cheats woman of Rs 76 lakh, 1 held

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old Oshiwara-based garment businesswoman of Rs76lakh.

More accused are wanted in the case. The complainant, Simran Subhash Sood claimed that the accused, raju Tiwari, who did liasoning jobs, cheated her under the pretext of helping her tackle non-payment of taxes on her ancestral plot. In 2007, the plot was seized by the state and that is when she met Tiwari, a Versova resident, who promised to help her out.

Sood claimed that she paid Rs16lakh to Tiwari for this work – Rs2 lakhs through RTGS and the rest in cash. Since her work was not done, she demanded her money back. Tiwari then told her his contact in Frankfurt will give her the money, sources said.

When Sood went to Germany, she was told she would get her money the next day. Tiwari also asked her for Rs60lakh urgently which she arranged for him. The next day the man met her and gave her a bag.

The man instructed her to open the bag in the hotel due to tight policing. When Sood opened the bag in the hotel room, she found it stuffed with paper. Later, Tiwari cut off all the contacts with her.

Sood then approached the police who arrested Tiwari on Thursday acting on a tip-off. He and the others were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (threatening) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tiwari’s advocate Ajay Umapati Dubey said, “He has been falsely implicated as there is no threat given to the complainant.”