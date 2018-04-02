57-year-old run over by speeding bike in Mumbai, dies

A BEST bus driver was killed after a speeding biker allegedly knocked him down on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Kandivali (East), on Saturday morning. The 26-year-old youth driving the bike has suffered serious injuries and is recuperating at a hospital. He will be arrested after his discharge, the police said. A police source also said that the victim should not have crossed the highway.

According to Samta Nagar police, the incident took place at around 5.10 am in front of Bandongri bus stop on the southbound stretch of the WEH in Kandivali (East). The complainant, Ramvruksha Yadav, 57, and his deceased friend Keshav Babu Nar, 53, a BEST bus driver, were heading to work to a nearby BEST bus depot.

“While crossing the road, the bike rider came at a high speed and rammed into Nar. He was driving rashly and dangerously. The biker too has suffered serious injuries in the accident,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

Nar suffered grievous injuries on his head and right leg. His friend Yadav, who luckily escaped with no injuries, rushed him to a nearby hospital with the help of passerby. Nar, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Nar was a resident of Damu Nagar, Kandivali, and is survived by his family.

The accused, who is being treated at the hospital for his serious injuries, is said to be out of danger. He has been booked under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (grievous hurt) of the IPC and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.