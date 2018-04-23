65-year-old in Mumbai cheated of Rs17.67 lakh in insurance fraud

A 65-year-old citizen was duped of Rs17.67 lakh by two cybercriminals who posed as senior executives of an insurance firm and tricked her into paying “processing fee” of Rs1 crore for her dead husband’s health policy.

According to Manikpur police, the complainant, Uma Trivedi, a resident of Vasai (West) was the sole guardian of her 28-year-old autistic son after her husband, Ashok Trivedi’s death in 2007. Between July 2016 and May 2017, two women called up Trivedi posing as executives of an insurance company with whom Ashok had a policy.

The women asked her to pay money ranging between Rs38,000 to Rs2 lakh several times as processing fee for claiming the matured policy. Trivedi said, “When I received the first call, the woman asked for my husband. She had all our details. When I said Ashok had died, she asked me for Uma. ‘I said I am Uma’, after which she told me that Ashok had started an insurance policy which had matured and I would be getting Rs20 lakh.”

“I sent the processing fee by cheque via a courier but she kept asking for more. After paying a couple of times, she told me I will be getting Rs1 crore as insurance money for which I have to pay a few more lakhs,” she said. Trivedi said her neighbours warned her of a fraud but she got carried away thinking the insurance money would secure her son’s future. “I thought that they were genuinely calling from an insurance firm. I broke our fixed deposit account and our savings and gave them the money,” she said.

When Trivedi approached the Manikpur police in May 2017 with a written complaint, they failed to register a case. Finally, they lodged a FIR on April 1, 2018, under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.