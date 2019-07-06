74-year-old run over while crossing road in Mumbai; teen surrenders

A 74-year-old man died after being knocked down by a car on the south-bound stretch of the Sion-Trombay Road in Chunabhatti on Wednesday afternoon while he was crossing the road.

The driver, V Mandal, 19, a college student, turned himself in to the police after helping the victim.

The victim, Vallabhdas Gandhi, was taken to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. “The incident took place around 2.30pm. Gandhi had crossed the north-bound stretch of the road and climbed on to the divider. He then jumped from there on to the south-bound stretch, while two cars were approaching in his direction. He survived the impact of being hit by the first car, but the second car knocked him down,” said Madhav More, senior police inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

“Gandhi was a Ghatkopar resident and worked in the plumbing business,” More said. Mandal, a college student, had gone to have lunch in Chembur and was on his way home in Thakur Village when the accident took place.

“Crossing such roads is dangerous at cars move at a high speed. People must consider using pedestrian bridges,” said More.

