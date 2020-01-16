e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Aaditya meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, briefs him on state of Maha

Aaditya meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, briefs him on state of Maha

mumbai Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:06 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The meeting was seen as the Shiv Sena’s attempt to pacify the Congress leadership after the Sena skipped the meeting of Opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) earlier this week.

Thackeray met Gandhi at his residence in the capital. This is the first meeting between the two scions after their parties joined hands to form a government in Maharashtra. It is learnt that Thackeray apprised Gandhi about the state government’s welfare programme, including loan waiver. The two leaders also discussed the current political scenario in the country.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – new allies of the Sena – were unhappy over the absence of Sena leaders in the anti-CAA meeting called by Sonia Gandhi. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there was ‘miscommunication’ over the meeting. The Sena is now expected to attend an event to oppose CAA and National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi later this month.

Thackeray junior had flown to Delhi a day before the swearing-in of his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in November to personally invite Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He did not meet Rahul Gandhi then. No member of the Gandhi family attended the swearing-in on November 28.

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News