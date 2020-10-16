e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Action against littering shopkeepers as Thane civic body intensifies cleanliness drive to control pandemic

Action against littering shopkeepers as Thane civic body intensifies cleanliness drive to control pandemic

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:54 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Over the last fortnight, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been focusing on a cleanliness drive along with its efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. From strict cleaning and maintenance of public places to levying a fine on shopkeepers or establishments if any garbage was found outside their premises, TMC has implemented various ways to ensure that cleanliness was being maintained.

“Although the impact of the pandemic is less than before, it is important to focus on the hygiene and cleanliness aspect for a safe environment. With more people stepping out and through the Unlock Mission, we are trying to return to normalcy. It is also essential to take precautions and not allow piles of garbage or debris to be breeding spots for mosquitoes. A strict crackdown against violators for littering will soon be implemented,” said Vipin Sharma, commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The commissioner himself surveyed some of these areas like Bara Bungalow Road, Bhimshakti Chowk, Station Road, Kopri Bridge to analyse the cleanliness quotient of these areas.

“As per the commissioner’s orders, each ward has been giving importance to cleanliness and maintenance of public places. A protocol to collect garbage and clean public spaces has been prepared and the sanitisation workers and the ward officers work in tandem to implement it. He also visited different wards randomly during the last fortnight to monitor the cleanliness status,” said a TMC officer.

“Piled up garbage or debris will not be tolerated in the city. Neither will littering be accepted. It is also the responsibility of every individual to ensure that their premises and the vicinity are clean and maintained. Hence, shopkeepers and establishments will pay a price if any littering or unhygienic situation is observed adjacent to their premises,” added Sharma.

