Advocate in Ulwe loses ₹90k after giving card details to ‘bank official’

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:14 IST

The NRI police registered a case on Tuesday after some unidentified people cheated an advocate of ₹89, 993 online after taking her credit card and bank details over phone.

According to the police, the 39-year-old advocate (name withheld on request), a resident of Ulwe, took a credit card from a private sector bank on September 11.

The card was not activated till September 13.

“On September 13, the complainant received a call from a woman around 2.25 pm. The caller introduced herself as Puja Sharma, an employee with the bank. She told the complainant about the credit card she had taken two days ago and said that she had called to activate it,” said Tushar Mane, sub-inspector from NRI police station.

“The woman asked for the credit card’s security code, OTP and other details. The card was linked to the complainant’s another bank account with a private sector bank. The caller asked for details of the bank account too. Taking the woman for a genuine banker, the complainant gave all details of the credit card as well as of the bank account,” he said.

“After a few hours, the complainant received a text message saying that Rs89,993 was transferred from her credit card to an unknown bank account. The complainant was out shopping with her husband and did not see the message. After sometime, a bank official called her and informed that her credit card had been hacked by some culprits. It’s only then that she checked her phone and realised that she was cheated by the woman,” Mane said.

The police registered a first information report under section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 D of the IT Act, 2000.

Mane said, “We are investigating to find out if some one from the bank was also involved in the crime.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 01:14 IST