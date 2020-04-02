e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Air India to ferry stranded foreigners to London from Delhi, Mumbai

Air India to ferry stranded foreigners to London from Delhi, Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:25 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

National carrier Air India will operate charter rescue flights to London between April 4 and April 7 from Delhi and Mumbai to fly stranded foreigners to London. The airline will use Boeing 777 aircraft for the operation.

Delhi to London flights will operate as AI 161 and will take off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 2am and arrive in Delhi as AI 162. The Delhi-London flight will operate on all four days.

However, Air India’s flights from Mumbai will operate only on two days; on April 5 and April 7 as AI 131 (Mumbai-London) and AI 130 (London-Mumbai). Air India has not released information on the number of passengers for the flights yet. Passengers, who will fly free of charge, will have to arrange their journey from London.

These aircraft will return as ferry flights - without passengers - on their way back to India.

The national carrier has earlier operated rescue flights to Israel, China and Germany (Frankfurt). The airline flies with two sets of crewmembers during such rescue flights.

top news
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Covid-19: ICMR advises antibody testing in hot spots for faster diagnosis
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Live: Isolation a tapasya, must stick to it to fight Covid-19, says govt
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news