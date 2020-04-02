Air India to ferry stranded foreigners to London from Delhi, Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:25 IST

National carrier Air India will operate charter rescue flights to London between April 4 and April 7 from Delhi and Mumbai to fly stranded foreigners to London. The airline will use Boeing 777 aircraft for the operation.

Delhi to London flights will operate as AI 161 and will take off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 2am and arrive in Delhi as AI 162. The Delhi-London flight will operate on all four days.

However, Air India’s flights from Mumbai will operate only on two days; on April 5 and April 7 as AI 131 (Mumbai-London) and AI 130 (London-Mumbai). Air India has not released information on the number of passengers for the flights yet. Passengers, who will fly free of charge, will have to arrange their journey from London.

These aircraft will return as ferry flights - without passengers - on their way back to India.

The national carrier has earlier operated rescue flights to Israel, China and Germany (Frankfurt). The airline flies with two sets of crewmembers during such rescue flights.