Alliance with BJP to keep corruption at bay, says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the alliance between the Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was done to keep corruption out of the state. Thackeray, who inaugurated the state public health department’s health and wellness centre in Mumbai, said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray went ahead with the intent of keeping the corrupt and corruption out.

The BJP and Sena announced alliance for Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections on Monday. “After the [alliance] announcement that happened two days ago, some people now have hypertension… Uddhav ji did the alliance saying ‘na khaunga, na khaane dunga’. The alliance was needed for the country, for Maharashtra and its farmers,” the Thackeray scion said on Thursday.

The slogan ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it) was used by prime minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 campaign.

Aaditya also brushed asked speculations over the sharing of the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, if the two parties are elected back. He said that Thackeray and BJP chief Amit Shah have discussed the alliance terms and it is “now going forward”.

He said, “I think the CM, Amit Shah and Uddhav ji has spoken about their discussion in the press conference, now there is no need to talk about it further. The alliance is now going forward. Apart from the posts, what is important is that the demands of the Sena on Nanar, property tax exemption, etc., have been agreed upon.”

The health and wellness centre will help patients get free medicine, laboratory check-ups along with prohibitive and therapeutic health services. Aadiya also launched telemedicine services in 151 primary health centres in Maharashtra for dental care, maternity and neo-natal care.

Khotkar to seek permission for Danve contest

Sena leader Arjun Khotkar on Thursday reiterated that he would contest Lok Sabha election against Raosaheb Danve, the state unit president of the ally BJP. Khotkar said, “I am not upset by the alliance… I will meet Uddhav ji and seek permission to contest against Raosaheb Danve. If I do not get the permission, I will contest the election as an Independent candidate.” Khotkar, who is minister of state for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, represents Jalna Assembly constituency.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:32 IST