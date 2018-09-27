Anil Kapoor’s sister-in-law’s bungalow in Bandra burgled

A case of house break-in and theft has been registered at the Bandra police station after a thief broke in to the residence of Anil Kapoor’s sister-in-law and decamped with property worth ₹2.8 lakh. The incident, which took place on Friday early morning, has been caught in the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, said police.

“The accused entered the house at night and is visible in the CCTV footage of the bungalow. He is seen entering the ground floor of the house from a sliding window,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity. “The complainant has stated that they lost three iPhones and cash collectively worth ₹2.8 lakh.”

As per the footage, there was just one person who entered the house and the security guards were deployed at their designated places. The incident took place when the family members were asleep, said police.

The bungalow is the same one where Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding was held.

A special team of detection officers has been constituted to nab the accused. “We are trying to get the identity of the thief from the footage,” the officer said.

The police are also going through the record of history-sheeters in the area and have alerted local informers to be on the lookout.

