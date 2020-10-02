Anurag Kashyap denies allegations of sexual assault, says was shooting in Sri Lanka

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:33 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was questioned by Versova police for around eight hours on Thursday in connection with the alleged sexual assault case filed by a 30-year-old actor, denied all allegations. He further stated that when the alleged incident took place, he was in Sri Lanka to shoot a film.

In a statement released on Friday, Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said, “Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

“These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process,” Khimani said.

“Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegation has been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him,” added the statement.

The actor had recently made allegations that Kashyap had behaved inappropriately with her.

The complainant in her statement to police said that Kashyap had called her to his flat at Yari Road in Andheri (West) in August 2013 to have a discussion about casting her in one of his upcoming films and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following her complaint, a case was registered against Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Versova police station on September 22.