e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Anurag Kashyap denies allegations of sexual assault, says was shooting in Sri Lanka

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations of sexual assault, says was shooting in Sri Lanka

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:33 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was questioned by Versova police for around eight hours on Thursday in connection with the alleged sexual assault case filed by a 30-year-old actor, denied all allegations. He further stated that when the alleged incident took place, he was in Sri Lanka to shoot a film.

In a statement released on Friday, Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said, “Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

“These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process,” Khimani said.

“Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegation has been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him,” added the statement.

The actor had recently made allegations that Kashyap had behaved inappropriately with her.

The complainant in her statement to police said that Kashyap had called her to his flat at Yari Road in Andheri (West) in August 2013 to have a discussion about casting her in one of his upcoming films and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following her complaint, a case was registered against Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Versova police station on September 22.

top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In