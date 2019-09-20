Artists pitch in, donate works to raise funds for cancer patients

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:35 IST

The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) is marking its 50th anniversary with a large fundraising art exhibition at the Cymroza gallery at Breach Candy, featuring 175 works by 112 artists — including Satish Gujral, Jogen Chowdhury, Anjolie Ela Menon and Manu Parekh.

The annual show, called Colours of Life and now in its 15th edition, raises funds to pay for cancer treatments for those who cannot afford them. “This is the largest collection of works we have ever hosted,” says Shubha Maudgal, executive director of special projects at the CPAA. “We ask artists to send us works most appropriate for the cause; they also determine the prices.”

The CPAA raises between ₹25 lakh and ₹40 lakh from Colours of Life each year. “One of the most unique pieces is a macramé depiction of Jerusalem by Pradnya Chauhan, and the paired painting and sculpture of galloping horses by Dinkar Jadhav,” says Maudgal. “There are also interesting pieces by Meera Devidayal and Rekha Rao, who’ve addressed the degradation of the urban landscape in Mumbai and Bengaluru.” The CPAA runs awareness, early detection and rehabilitation programmes in association with NGOs and public hospitals.

