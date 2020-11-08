e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / At 35.8°Celsius, Sunday was hottest day of season in Mumbai so far

At 35.8°Celsius, Sunday was hottest day of season in Mumbai so far

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:54 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

The city recorded its hottest day so far this season on Sunday. However, relief is expected later this week (Tuesday-Wednesday) as temperatures are expected to drop, the weather bureau said.

The day temperature on Sunday shot up to 35.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degree Celsius above normal, at the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai. The Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the day temperature at 34.2 degrees Celsius, less than a degree Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature in both the suburbs and south Mumbai was a degree Celsius above normal at 23 and 25.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather bureau said the sea breeze set in late leading to hotter conditions on Sunday. “The city is witnessing easterly to northeasterly winds which are cooler during early hours of the day. However, due to clear skies allowing more heat intensity combined with the delayed setting in of sea breeze (westerly winds) on Sunday afternoon, a rise in temperature was observed,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) adding, “The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to drop from Tuesday-Wednesday onwards due to cooler winds from the north.”

The weather bureau has predicted a clear sky for Monday with the day and night temperatures expected at 35 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) was 190 (moderate) for PM2.5-pollutant on Sunday and is predicted to be 180 (moderate) on Monday.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In