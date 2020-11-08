At 35.8°Celsius, Sunday was hottest day of season in Mumbai so far

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:54 IST

The city recorded its hottest day so far this season on Sunday. However, relief is expected later this week (Tuesday-Wednesday) as temperatures are expected to drop, the weather bureau said.

The day temperature on Sunday shot up to 35.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degree Celsius above normal, at the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai. The Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the day temperature at 34.2 degrees Celsius, less than a degree Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature in both the suburbs and south Mumbai was a degree Celsius above normal at 23 and 25.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather bureau said the sea breeze set in late leading to hotter conditions on Sunday. “The city is witnessing easterly to northeasterly winds which are cooler during early hours of the day. However, due to clear skies allowing more heat intensity combined with the delayed setting in of sea breeze (westerly winds) on Sunday afternoon, a rise in temperature was observed,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) adding, “The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to drop from Tuesday-Wednesday onwards due to cooler winds from the north.”

The weather bureau has predicted a clear sky for Monday with the day and night temperatures expected at 35 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) was 190 (moderate) for PM2.5-pollutant on Sunday and is predicted to be 180 (moderate) on Monday.